Starfield is getting its own Direct along with an Xbox showcase in June

By Elie Gould
published

The big three

Starfield - cockpit view
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced three showcases in June, including an Xbox showcase, one that is unannounced and the main attraction, the Starfield Direct. 

We know that the Xbox Showcase will take place June 11, starting at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST/ 5am AEST (June 12). The Starfield Direct will take place immediately after. However, Microsoft has yet to announce the showcase’s length. 

"Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world," Microsoft said of the Xbox Games Showcase.

Star-studded showcase 

how big is starfield, ship landing on Atlantis port

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Direct will be the first of its kind for this upcoming sci-fi RPG, so naturally, there’s a lot to get excited about. While we’ve been privy to a good few gameplay trailers so far, it’ll finally be nice to see something more concrete. 

The Direct will provide fans with "much, much more" information on Starfield, including "tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information."

The latest launch date trailer (opens in new tab) shows producer Todd Howard explain that Starfield has “many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us [Bethesda], but it’s also a unique experience”. So as it stands, there still seems to be a lot of mystery around this space action-adventure title. 

