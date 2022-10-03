How big is Starfield, and how many planets are in the game?

Since it was announced, we've all been wondering: how big is Starfield? Any open-world game lives or dies by the scale, size, and quality of its environments and, for Starfield, it's unlikely to be any different. Fortunately, there's a few nuggets of information out there that will help us get an answer.

In case you've been out in space yourself, Starfield is a keenly anticipated open world-sci-fi RPG from Bethesda in the tradition of Fallout 4 or Skyrim. However, unlike its predecessors, this upcoming title takes place in an entirely new setting. Already boasting a distinct NASA-inspired, hard-sci-fi aesthetic, Starfield places emphasis on exploration which, though present in the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, have never been emphasized as boldly as they are in Starfield.

Though we aren't sure exactly when it's coming, Starfield could release in March 2023 if we're lucky. This means that fans may well have their hands on the game sooner rather than later – all the more reason to find out exactly what we should expect from Starfield's open world(s).

As much as we're excited about Starfield's space combat, even the most thrilling battles require a suitably epic backdrop. As we anticipate the game's release on Xbox X|S and PC, we've also been wondering: just how big is Starfield going to be? Fortunately, we've had a few tidbits of information come our way that we're more than happy to share.

How big is Starfield?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

According to the Starfield official gameplay reveal trailer (opens in new tab), there are "over 100 systems" with "over 1,000 planets" which are "all open for you to explore." That's a pretty ambitious promise. The trailer implies that landing on each of these planets will be an option for your intrepid space explorer. Upon arriving on a new world you can, according to Bethesda, "explore anywhere on the planet," too.

This suggests that Starfield's total amount of explorable terrestrial area will be immense. The main campaign is set to take place in an area roughly 20% bigger than Fallout 4 and Skyrim, according to The Gamer (opens in new tab).

Procedural generation

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When it comes to areas outside of the main campaign, they'll likely be procedurally generated, according to IGN's interview with Bethesda Game Studios' creative director Todd Howard.

Obviously, this means that the quality of the off-piste environments will be contingent on the quality of Bethesda's approach to procedural generation. However, if the developer manages to successfully craft a system capable of creating exciting and dynamic environments for players, then the possibilities are endless, especially when you consider that Starfield will be just as moddable as Skyrim.

That's to say nothing of the scope of Starfield's space travel and interplanetary exploration. It's safe to assume you'll have plenty of room to engage in the game's ambitious space combat. The gameplay trailer also showed off some space travel, clearly suggesting that there'll be more to Starfield than just planetside exploration.