Starfield's New Atlantis is 'the biggest city' Bethesda has ever built, 'not just in size'

Bethesda announced even more information about the upcoming space-exploration RPG Starfield, and let's just say good things apparently come in big packages.

Last night's Starfield Direct didn't disappoint, the E3 2023 stand-in gave fans a look into Xbox's biggest upcoming release with news on pre-order bonuses, themed controllers, and even a smartwatch.

The more we find out about Starfield the more enticing the RPG starts to sound. One detail that stood out to this extent was the fact that New Atlantis will be "the biggest city" Bethesda has ever made, production director Angela Browder said. "Not just in size but also in the amount of custom art, crowds, and quests".

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The fact that New Atlantis is set to be Bethesda's biggest city yet is no small feat. The publisher is known for its immersive worlds and landscapes and this includes some larger than life cities which envelop more than just buildings.

Bethesda has previously worked on cities like The Imperial City in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and Vivec in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind. Both of which encompass almost unbelievable heights, so I, for one, can't wait until we see all the possibilities that New Atlantis will hold in Starfield.

Starfield is set to release September 6, 2023, but until then you can check out our best RPGs list and all the up-to-date news surrounds Xbox's next big release, including Starfield's first DLC expansion.