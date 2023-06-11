There's a Starfield smartwatch bundled with the game's Constellation Edition

There was a good amount of hardware shown off during the Starfield Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase during not-E3 2023, and one such piece was an official smartwatch, of all things.

The Starfield Chronomark smartwatch is bundled with the game's flashy Constellation Edition. The special edition of the game also includes a digital game download, steelbook, 5 days' early access, the Shattered Space story expansion, skin packs and digital extras including the soundtrack and an art book.

The smartwatch is clearly the standout, however. Packaged in a gorgeous watch case and a thematic Starfield patch. It's already a great looking package that may be one to consider for our best smartwatch buying guide.

The Constellation Edition's smartwatch was announced alongside a limited edition Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Wireless Headset. There's no pricing information currently available for any piece of Starfield hardware, but we're expecting the Constellation Edition to be mighty expensive if it's bundled with a smartwatch, early access and a full story expansion.

(Image credit: Xbox)

The real-life smartwatch is modeled directly after the game's Constellation Explorer's watch. The watch does pretty much what you'd expect a typical smartwatch to do. It will sync to your phone, show notifications, and looks to have features like a pedometer and fitness trackers. A surprisingly feature rich watch, then, with what looks like a sharp, full-color display.

The watch's case appears to share a similarly high level of attention to detail. Described as being inspired by the cases used by the "astronauts of the Apollo era to bring back samples from the moon," according to the Starfield Direct. The case has a rather stylish two-step locking mechanism, and overall appears to be solidly built.

Starfield launches on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and can be played day one on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost. Pre-ordering the Constellation Edition will grant 5 days' early access.