How to watch the Starfield Direct 2023

Starfield Direct will air later this week, and should finally lift the lid on the highly anticipated Bethesda RPG. So far, we've only really seen one short gameplay presentation for Starfield, so it's certainly time for Xbox to show off some other aspects like mission structure and space exploration.

There's not long until Starfield comes out, after all, and at present we still don't know some pretty basic stuff about the game. Considering it is set up to be compared to Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, it's assumed that Starfield could be a very deep game indeed. Plenty to show off, then.

Here's a look at how to watch the Starfield Direct, what time it starts, as well as some info on what could be shown off. You'll be able to bookmark this page and head straight to the Starfield Direct live stream on the platform of your choice, once it all goes live.

Starfield Direct start time

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Direct 2023 event will air immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 presentation on June 11. This means to will follow the main show, which is scheduled to start June 11 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. We expect this to be around 90 minutes long, so tune in at around 11:30am PDT / 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST just to be safe.

How long is the Starfield Direct

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We don't yet know how long the Starfield Direct will be. What we do know is that the main Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event will run around 2 hours. This is expected to include the runtime for the Starfield Direct, so if we had to guess, expect around 30 minutes to be dedicated to Starfield.

Where to stream the Starfield Direct 2023

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll be able to stream the Starfield Direct 2023 event on the following platforms:

YouTube

Twitch (click here for ASL)

Facebook

YouTube (Bethesda)

Twitch (Bethesda)

What to expect from Starfield Direct

The Starfield Direct will focus solely on Starfield, giving Bethesda the chance to dive deep into new aspects of the upcoming RPG. In terms of what to expect, it's likely that we'll finally get a breakdown of the story, mission structure and other systems like customization and ship combat. So far, we've been drip-fed info on Starfield, so we do know plenty about the different factions, and how planetary exploration will work.

The hope is that now we're so close to the launch of Starfield, Xbox will finally fully reveal the game. Of course, this should include new mechanics, glimpses of how it actually plays, and show off dialogue options as well as how major choices might work during the campaign.

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about watching the Starfield Direct on June 11. For a look at what other E3 2023 showcases you have to look forward to this summer, check out our E3 2023 schedule guide.