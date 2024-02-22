Xbox hit Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 next month

Hi-Fi Rush is about to lose its console exclusivity, as the game is set to land on PlayStation 5 next month.

The beloved rhythm action game was originally released for Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 25, 2023, where it was promptly shadow-dropped after its reveal at the Xbox Developer Direct presentation that same day. Now, it'll be coming to the PlayStation Store on March 19.

The news comes after the announcement that four Xbox Game Studios titles will be heading to other platforms. Furthermore, Rare's swashbuckling multiplayer romp, Sea of Thieves, will also weigh anchor on PS5 this April.

At yesterday's (February 21) Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was revealed that Grounded and Pentiment are both coming to Nintendo Switch - the former coming on April 16 while the latter can be bought on the handheld hybrid today.

Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 will launch with all free post-launch update content. That includes the Arcade Challenge update that brought additional modes to the game, as well as some extra cosmetics for the game's main cast of characters.

If you're unfamiliar with the Tango Gameworks-developed game, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action title where combat and the environment all sync up to the beat of the background music. You'll need to time your button presses and combos in line with this beat to play most effectively.

It's fantastic fun and pairs itself with sublime animation and a wonderful sense of humor. And if rhythm isn't your strong suit, fear not; Hi-Fi Rush has numerous accessibility settings that make playing through the game more manageable should you need them.

The game also boasts a top-notch soundtrack, blending original music with licensed tracks from the likes of The Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, and The Prodigy. What's more, the licensed music is entirely optional, and can be swapped for original tracks; a boon for streamers keen to avoid copyright strikes.

