Former Xbox-exclusive game Pentiment announced for Nintendo Switch, launches tomorrow

Obsidian Entertainment's former Xbox-exclusive titles Pentiment and Grounded are coming to Nintendo Switch.

During the February 21 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation, it was announced that the adventure role-playing game Pentiment will arrive on the Switch tomorrow, February 22, while Grounded - a survival multiplayer game - is scheduled for an April 16 launch.

Both games originally launched as Xbox console exclusives - Pentiment in 2022 and Grounded in 2020 - but will be making their way to Nintendo's handheld console as Microsoft begins to push its multiplatform plan which was unveiled by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last week.

Spencer revealed that four Xbox games are on the way to other platforms following a series of rumors, and it appears that Pentiment and Grounded are the first two.

"So, we made the decision that we’re gonna take four games to the other consoles - just four games, not a change to our kind of fundamental exclusive strategy,” Spencer said on the Official Xbox Podcast.

"We’re making these decisions for some specific reasons. We make every decision, really, with the long-term health of Xbox in mind. And the long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators, reaching as many players as we can."

Pentiment is considered one of the best games of 2022 and features a novel concept set in 16th-century Bavaria where the player is caught up in a murder mystery. The game is also available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Xbox Game Pass and Steam.

Meanwhile, Grounded - which is also accessible on the previously mentioned platforms, takes the concept of the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and creates an engaging open-world (backyard?) survival game that challenges the player to avoid hordes of giant insects.

