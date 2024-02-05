Microsoft is considering launching a number of Xbox-exclusive games on PlayStation, it’s claimed

Microsoft is considering bringing a number of Xbox-exclusive games to PlayStation, it’s been claimed.

While not officially confirmed, rumors surrounding this supposed multi-platform approach have been growing in recent weeks. As The Verge reports , it was claimed in January by Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb and Game File’s Stephen Totilo that Microsoft is contemplating bringing Sea of Thieves to PlayStation consoles. There are also rumors of Hi-Fi Rush making a similar move. Some believe this is supported by an alleged datamine, which reportedly includes three in-game shirts that fans suspect refer to the game being released on other platforms.

Now, it’s been claimed by XboxEra ’s sources that Bethesda’s enormous space-exploration role-playing game Starfield is planned to launch at some point in the future on PlayStation 5 . It’s alleged that this will occur after the release of Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion, which doesn’t yet have a release date.

In a new report , The Verge writes that, according to an anonymous source, Bethesda is weighing up bringing MachineGames’ upcoming first-person adventure game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , to PlayStation 5. According to the report, it’s believed that the Xbox and PC exclusivity period may be relatively short and that the upcoming game could arrive on PS5 several months after its release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game doesn't yet have a confirmed release date on Xbox or PC but is set to arrive at some point in 2024.

At the time of writing, none of these rumors have been verified by Microsoft, but according to XboxEra’s sources, it’s thought that the company could be planning to announce the supposed multi-platform strategy at some point this month.