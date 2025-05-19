Steam could be coming to the Microsoft Store – here’s what that could mean for you
- Steam could soon appear in the Microsoft Store, a rumor claims
- A leaker says the apps’ compatibility is being tested internally
- It backs up the idea that future Xboxes will be more like PCs than consoles
For years, gamers have suffered from the problem of platform fragmentation: with so many competing digital stores, from Steam to Epic to GOG and more, it’s not uncommon for users to have to maintain a huge slate of launchers and libraries in order to keep track of all their titles.
But things could be about to get better in a small way, according to a recent leak from @eXtas1stv on X. The poster claimed (via a machine translation) that “Xbox has confirmed the internal tests to add Steam to the Microsoft Store.”
In a linked video on YouTube, @eXtas1stv claimed that “Microsoft has just officially added the Steam application within the support software for its devices, appearing under the name of ‘Steam Developer Beta’.”
The leaker added that “This, logically, is currently only available to certain employees and people who collaborate with Microsoft,” although they said it would be added to Microsoft’s Insider programs over time.
They also said, “This integration will allow users to run Steam more smoothly and directly from Windows environments.”
Interestingly, @eXtas1stv believes that future Xbox hardware will be more like a PC than a console, and that “everything is going to be developed around PC environments” – an idea we’ve seen before.
These environments will need Steam integration, @eXtas1stv believes, and Steam will be available in the Microsoft Store in these upcoming devices. The Epic Games Store could also make an appearance in the Microsoft Store, according to @eXtas1stv’s video.
That syncing feeling
However, we only really have @eXtas1stv’s word that Steam is being tested in the Microsoft Store, and we haven’t been able to get any direct proof that could confirm the claims made on X and YouTube. So, if Steam really is going to be integrated into the Microsoft Store, how would this work?
One possibility has been floated by Notebookcheck, which is through backend linking. This would basically involve connecting your Steam account to the Microsoft Store, without the two platforms merging in any way. This is currently already used to link Steam with things like the EA app and Sony’s PlayStation platform, and this helps sync achievements and game progress.
If there is any weight to @eXtas1stv’s claims, and Microsoft really is testing this with its Insider program, then we could see some evidence come to light over the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned for updates.
