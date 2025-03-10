The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor

Is the console war finally over?

The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.
The next Xbox might not have much in common with the Xbox Series S (pictured) (Image credit: Dashiell Wood / Future)
  • Microsoft's next major home console might be more like a PC
  • It's claimed that it will be "a PC in essence, but with a TV-friendly shell"
  • This would make it quite similar to a Steam Machine

Microsoft's next major console might have more in common with Valve's unsuccessful line of Steam Machine systems than the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

That's according to Window Central Executive Edition Jez Corden, who spoke in a recent episode of The Xbox Two Podcast. He shot down recent rumors that some Call of Duty developers have access to dev kits for "the next Xbox," instead stating "there is no Xbox dev kit" and that such ideas were "just not accurate"

According to Corden, the "whole idea of the next Xbox" is that "it's going to be a PC in essence, but with a TV-friendly shell [...] that also has a specific set of specs in mind." He states that development would likely be similar to PC development, but with exact specs that allowed for more effective optimization.

This would be quite a departure from the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and would instead put the next Xbox system more in line with Steam Machines, compact gaming PCs developed by Valve and various manufacturers that were designed for a more TV-focused experience.

This could potentially grant players far greater freedom over their Xbox, especially if the rumored systems are running on Windows. Playing games from other storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store would theoretically be possible, which would definitely line up with Xbox's current multi-platform push.

On the other hand, it might hamper much of the appeal of a dedicated console. The Steam Machine was largely unsuccessful, with most consumers sticking with easier-to-use consoles or gravitating towards higher-spec fully-fledged gaming PCs instead.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon and, looking further ahead, the rumored PS6 also in the works, the next generation of consoles is shaping up to be very interesting indeed.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar.

