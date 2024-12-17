Microsoft's CEO says the company is 'redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan' by pushing its multiplatform plan: 'It's about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices'

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has doubled down on the company's multiplatform plan

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has said the company wants to redefine what it means to be an Xbox fan as he doubles down on its multiplatform plan.

This comes from Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting last week, via GameFile, where Nadella and Microsoft’s vice president of investor relations, Brett Iverson, discussed the company's gaming strategy while also reflecting on its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

When Iverson asked Nadella how he feels about the early return on that investment and current progress of Microsoft's gaming strategy, the CEO said he is "feeling, very, very good about where we are in gaming."

"In fact, right now, this is, like, the peak season in gaming, obviously with Black Ops and the new Call of Duty," said Nadella, referring to Black Ops 6' launch and day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

"It’s just been fantastic to see the launch and the marketing around it, the buzz around it and the love for gaming... If I think about it right, we chose the secular growth category in entertainment, which we think is gaming and said, ‘Let’s double down on it’."

The CEO pointed to the company's recent 'This is an Xbox' marketing campaign, which showcased the range of devices players can use to access Xbox games, explaining that it's a way Microsoft is "redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan: it’s about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices."

"And, more importantly, I think in [the] long-term, as a company, we can bring the best of the AI innovation, cloud innovation, console innovation, PC innovation to build the best games that can be enjoyed by gamers everywhere," Nadella added.

