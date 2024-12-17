Marvel Rivals' new Winter Celebration game mode will bring Splatoon-like chaos starring Jeff the Land Shark

A new limited-time game mode will be added to Marvel Rivals this week

Jeff's Winter Splash Festival is a 4v4 Splatoon-like mode releasing on December 20

The Winter Celebration event will also add brand new themed skins for several Marvel Rivals heroes

NetEase has announced that a brand new, limited-time game mode will be coming to Marvel Rivals this week.

Jeff's Winter Splash Festival is part of Marvel Rivals' Winter Celebration event, a 4v4 game mode featuring Jeff the Land Shark as the star character, and is scheduled to release on December 20 at 11 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 7 PM GMT.

From the latest announcement trailer, it seems the game mode is heavily inspired by Splatoon, and will require each team of four players to cover the surface area of the winter map in their designated color in order to win.

Alongside the main event, players can also expect brand new winter-themed skins for five heroes, including Jeff, Magik, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot.

Marvel Rivals | Winter Celebration, Joyful Jubilation - YouTube Watch On

The end of the trailer confirms that Jeff's adorable new costume can be obtained for free during the event, but it looks like the four other skins will be store-exclusive.

NetEase has also revealed there will be a "special winter greeting card with gifts from Jeff", as well as "a few surprises" when the update drops later this week.

Marvel Rivals launched earlier this month for PC and consoles and was quick to garner over 444,000 concurrent players on Steam on its first day of release (via GameRant).

If you're just getting started with the hero shooter, here are the Marvel Rivals codes you can redeem for the month of December 2024.