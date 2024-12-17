Excited for The Witcher 4? CD Projekt Red has already announced pre-orders for Ciri's Lynx Medallion

Ciri's Lynx Medallion from The Witcher 4 is now up for pre-order

The new Witcher Medallion was featured in the first cinematic trailer for the game

Pre-orders for the replica medallion are expected to ship in April 2025

CD Projekt Red has announced pre-orders for Ciri's Lynx Medallion from The Witcher 4.

Following the surprise reveal of the next Witcher game at The Game Awards 2024, the Polish developer has now started pre-orders for a replica of Ciri's Witcher Medallion, which was featured in the cinematic trailer.

"Ciri's ready to take her first steps on the Path of a witcher - join her with The Witcher Lynx Medallion," the item description reads. "Made from zinc alloy with precise galvanic coating, its meticulous design is all you need to alert you of any magic or monsters in your vicinity."

The pendant is also complete with a 75cm chain and a black pouch for safekeeping.

The Witcher Lynx Medallion is now available to preorder on the US and EU CD Projekt Red Gear website and is priced at $40 / €40. Orders are expected to ship "during the month of April 2025," according to CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher 4's first cinematic trailer confirmed long-time theories that Ciri, the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia, will star as the titular Witcher and her story will mark the beginning of a new saga for the series.

"In this game we want to explore what it means to truly become a witcher by following Ciri on her Path," said game director Sebastian Kalemba. "This trailer is a taste of both that, and just how dark and grounded the world of The Witcher can be."

CDPR also revealed that the game, previously codenamed Project Polaris, is being developed using Unreal Engine 5 technology and that the game has officially entered full-scale production.