Split Fiction is a new co-op game from the studio behind the award-winning It Takes Two

It Takes Two developer, Hazelight Studios, announces its new game Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a new cooperative adventure game featuring a fantasy sci-fi twist

The game launches on March 6, 2025

Hazelight Studios, the studio behind the critically acclaimed hit It Takes Two, has announced its new co-op game, Split Fiction.

During The Game Awards 2024, Hazelight's director Josef Fares took to the stage to present the game's first action-filled trailer alongside a March 6, 2025 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The three-minute trailer showcased what players can expect from the studio's latest narrative adventure, which, like It Takes Two, appears to feature a ton of exciting cooperative platform puzzles spread across different locales.

In Split Fiction, players take the role of Mio and Zoe, two fiction writers - one who writes sci-fi and the other fantasy - who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas.

The pair need to rely on each other through levels inspired by their respective fantasy and sci-fi worlds and break free with their memories intact. Along the way, players will unlock a variety of abilities that will need to be mastered as they work together with their co-op partner.

"Split Fiction is a unique action-adventure experience that keeps you on the edge of your couch with unexpected moments," Hazelight Studios said. "One minute you’re taming adorable dragons and the next you’re fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, or dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant.

"It’s weird, it’s wild, and it’s designed to be shared. Grab your co-op partner and get ready to overcome any obstacle thrown your way."

