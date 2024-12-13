The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced and it's arriving in 2025

The Outer Worlds 2 is launching in 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Obsidian unveiled the first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2024

The studio calls the sequel a "fresh adventure" set in a brand-new colony

Obsidian Entertainment has officially announced The Outer Worlds 2, a sequel to its 2019 hit.

During The Game Awards 2024, the studio unveiled the first look with an action-packed gameplay trailer, confirming a 2025 release for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.

"The call to go beyond the stars is here once again, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever," Obsidian said.

The studio was also able to share some extra details about the game's story and direction, calling it a "fresh adventure" set in a brand-new colony.

"In true Obsidian Entertainment fashion, you carve your path through Arcadia, a colony teeming with factions, intrigue, and chaos. It’s also home of skip drive technology and where the fate of the entire colony - and the galaxy - rests.

"As a daring, undeniably good-looking, and questionably competent Earth Directorate agent, you’re tasked with uncovering the source of devastating rifts threatening the entire galaxy... The choice of how to deal with the rifts is up to you."

The Outer Worlds 2: First Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Are the rifts the only thing threatening Arcadia? Of course not! That would be too easy," the game description continues. "A factional war between the 'benevolent rulers' known as the Protectorate, a rebellious scientific religious order, and a corporate mega power has the colony torn apart. Each is trying to close or control the rifts for their own good/monetarily profitable needs..."

Obsidian adds that this first-person action-adventure game will lean heavily on role-playing game (RPG) mechanics, confirming it will feature ability points, skill checks in conversations, and crew companions that you can enlist.

You can now wishlist The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app, Steam, and PlayStation 5.