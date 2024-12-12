Microsoft announces that Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate can now stream select games on console

Microsoft has announced Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate can now test the "Stream your own game" feature on console

Testers can now preview the feature on Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and Xbox One

The feature will be released to all players next year

Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate can now stream select games on console.

Last month, Microsoft announced that members subscribed to the Ultimate tier were able to stream select games through TVs and other supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

The "Stream your own game" feature, which allows users to play "select" games they own via the cloud, was also announced to be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next year.

However, starting today, Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings can preview this feature as long as they have an Ultimate subscription, and stream select games they own beyond the Game Pass catalog on their consoles.

It's now available in 28 countries where Cloud Gaming is available and Microsoft confirmed that testers won't need to install these games, saving time and hard drive space.

To start streaming, Insiders will need to navigate to My Games & Apps > Full Library > Owned Games.

If the player owns a cloud playable game, they'll see a cloud badge next to it, and to find a game quickly they can Choose Filter > Ready to play > Cloud Gaming.

The company has previously released a list of 50 games that are available to stream, which includes some of the biggest releases, like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Balatro, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more.

The list is also expected to grow as Microsoft works with more studios, it confirmed.

Players eager to take part in the testing can join the Xbox Insider Program and download the Xbox Insider Hub for Xbox consoles and Windows PC.