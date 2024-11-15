New Xbox ad campaign features everything from a bento box to an Amazon Fire TV Stick

Xbox has unveiled a new marketing campaign

It focuses on the many devices that can be used to play Xbox games

Some online argue it dilutes the brand's identity

Xbox has launched a new advertising campaign titled ‘This is an Xbox’ that showcases the many devices that players can use to enjoy Xbox games.

Among them is both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, plus more unconventional choices like a Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, mobile phone, the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, and more. A few humorous additions including a bento box and cat litter box are thrown in there too.

According to the company, the campaign “invites people to play with Xbox across multiple devices and screens” and “showcases the evolution of Xbox as a platform that extends across devices, with bold, iconic, fun visuals and a light-hearted tone.”

Xbox has also partnered with several brands for amusing crossovers, aiming to “bring the campaign to life in unexpected and entertaining ways.” As part of this, Samsung Smart TV owners will be able to see some ‘This is an Xbox’ branding on their home screens. An advertisement showing a Samsung Smart TV will also be featured in Times Square.

The campaign follows a wave of efforts to make Xbox titles playable on a wide range of platforms. Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on most PCs, while the Xbox TV app and Game Pass Ultimate were made accessible via Amazon Fire TV Sticks earlier this year.

What’s an Xbox now?

Reception to the ads has certainly been a little mixed so far, with some online commentors feeling like it strays too far from the brand’s core identity. “The downfall of the Xbox brand and its identity is so depressing,” responded one user on X / Twitter. “Surely this is the Xbox team now saying ‘we give up’,” replied another.

Other reactions have been more positive, though, with one online poster saying that “this is good Xbox marketing” and that it has “a nostalgic mid 2000's vibe.”

All things considered, I think that it’s a pretty effective campaign. The Xbox brand has been drifting towards a more software focused business model for some time, driven partially by a move to release more Xbox games on other platforms.

The option to jump into the latest Xbox games via a low-cost piece of hardware like a Fire TV Stick could be hugely enticing to more casual gamers. It also helps reduce the financial barriers associated with needing to purchase a full console, which can only be a good thing.