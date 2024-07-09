The Xbox TV app and Game Pass Ultimate are now available on Amazon Fire Sticks

The Xbox TV app is officially available on Amazon Fire sticks.

Microsoft and Amazon announced the collaboration last month, but as of July 8, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now be able to download the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices and gain access to tons of cloud-supported games, no console required.

The app, which can also support a number of Bluetooth devices, will be available only for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K. To get started, users will need to download the Xbox app on your Fire TV device via the Amazon app store and once installed, sign in with their Microsoft account.

If they're already a member, they'll get instant access to stream and play any games featured in the Game Pass Ultimate library, including Starfield and Sea of Thieves, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and many more.

For more detailed step-by-step instructions, you can read the handy guide provided by Microsoft below:

How to get started with the Xbox app:

Simply install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

Not a member? No worries! You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price, or check out Fortnite without a membership.

Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

Start Playing!

No Xbox? Have no fear with Amazon Fire TV Stick - YouTube Watch On

"Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe. We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience," said Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of Xbox experiences and platforms engineering, last month.

In June, Amazon also expanded the availability of its cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna to three more countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland, allowing users in these countries to experience a wide selection of available games.