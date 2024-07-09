BioShock 4 is officially "ramping up" development with 30 new job listings

2K Cloud Chamber is now "ramping up" development of BioShock 4 as it shares new job listings.

After almost five years since the Bioshock 4 was announced to be in the works, its developer has officially confirmed it is now properly gearing up and is looking for additional members to join the team at 2K Cloud Chamber.

As spotted by GamesRadar, last week the studio's senior cinematic designer Jeff Spoonhower shared a bunch of open roles on LinkedIn, while also teasing what's to come.

"The BioShock team at 2K Cloud Chamber is ramping up!" the post reads. "We have many positions open across a variety of disciplines including art, animation, engineering, design, narrative, and production."

Spoonhower added that the development team is "working on a really awesome project", although didn't offer any more details than that.

As of right now, BioShock 4 doesn't have an official name or release window, and we also don't know what the game is even about.

The project was announced back in 2019 but will not be made by series' original creator Irrational Games. 2K Cloud Chamber does have BioShock veterans on the team, however, and since we're deep in the life cycle of current gen consoles, the game is likely to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC.

Since every BioShock title has been in first-person, it's safe to assume the fourth installment will follow the series' tradition, too.

Irrational Games, which made BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, was rebranded as Ghost Story Games in 2017, and is currently working on its first title, Judas. BioShock's creator Ken Levine is helming the first-person shooter project and revealed the first official story trailer earlier this year.