Paradox delays the console release of Cities Skylines 2 indefinitely, says 'we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set'

The console version of Cities Skylines 2 has unfortunately been delayed once again.

Cities Skylines 2 launched on PC in October and was also expected to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the same time. However, the console edition was delayed to spring 2024, less than a month before its intended launch, so publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order could "reach the quality targets we have set".

Earlier this year, it was then delayed to October, with the publisher once again citing optimization struggles.

Now, in a new forum post shared on July 8, Paradox shared an update and informed players that it has come to the decision to delay the game's console release indefinitely.

The publisher apologized and confirmed that its plans to reach the quality targets have not yet been met.

"We wanted to update you on the console release schedule," Paradox said. "Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.

"While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.

Paradox continued, and said, "We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like."

There's no word on a new release date at this time, but Paradox said it will keep fans updated.