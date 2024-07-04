EA is delisting Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline on older platforms at the end of the month

EA has announced that it will be delisting three Battlefield games from select digital storefronts later this month.

In a recent post shared to X / Twitter and spotted by Eurogamer, the publisher confirmed that as of Wednesday, July 31 it will be removing Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline from sale on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

This means users will no longer be able to purchase the titles from the digital storefronts or the extra related content, such as downloadable content (DLC) or any other add-ons.

What's more, online services for Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Hardline on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 are also scheduled to end on November 7, 2024.

"While the online components of these titles close for these platforms, if you own the game, you will still be able to play the single-player component," EA explained.

The publisher also noted that Battlefield 3 will still be playable on PC, and that Battlefield 4 and Hardline will be playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, saying that the announcement "does not affect these titles and platforms".

Although EA didn't offer a reason behind the delisting, it did comment on its official help site that, "some games go away for legal reasons, or because players are asking for resources elsewhere" adding, that "there comes a time in every game's lifecycle when it makes sense for us to remove it from online stores. We refer to this process as 'sunsetting'."

Elsewhere, Dice has announced a brand-new Battlefield 2042 collaboration with Dead Space. The limited-time crossover event will introduce a new mode called Outbreak inspired by the horror series and is set to begin on July 9, with free rewards to earn.