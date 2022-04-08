Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: what to expect

As we approach two years since the launch of Sony's latest console, we think 2022 could be the first time we see some truly excellent Prime Day PS5 deals. And with Amazon Prime Day just a matter of months away we thought it was about time to get ready for the upcoming two-day sales extravaganza.

Right here, you'll find our early thoughts and predictions about the PS5 offers we might see during Prime Day. We also take a look back and the games and accessories that were reduced during last year's sale as a point of comparison. And, we know there are many still hunting for the next PS5 restock, too, so we get into whether there's a chance Amazon might hold onto some consoles for its sales event.

Once you're all caught up remember to bookmark this page and come back for all the latest updates as we get closer to July, which is when we expect Prime Day 2022 will take place. You can also read our thoughts on the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we expect to see this year, too.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Sony)

When will the Prime Day PS5 deals begin in 2022?

We don't have an official date yet for Amazon Prime Day 2022 but you can safely assume that the first PS5 deals will go live as soon as the sale starts. Our current prediction is that the two-day event will run from July 18-19, but stick with us over the coming weeks as we cover any rumours and announcements surrounding the date for Prime Day.

When the sale is underway, the first products to be reduced will be multi-platform games and unofficial accessories. We will also have our eyes peeled for any limited-time lightning deals that may surprise us with discounts on some of the more sought-after items related to the PlayStation 5, including first-party exclusives and official accessories.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to buy Prime Day PS5 deals?

You do indeed. A Prime membership is required to access all of the Prime Day PS5 deals offered by Amazon during the two-day sales bonanza. The one good bit of news for non-members who have never signed up before is that you can register for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial ahead of the event. Activate this just before Amazon Prime Day and you will have free reign over all the Prime Day deals that are available.

It's not all bad news for those who do not want to pay for a membership or are without the option of a free trial. Over recent years, we've seen more and more retailers launch their own sales alongside Prime Day to get a slice of the increased spending during those two days. And the offers they have can rival or even beat Amazon in some cases.

What you'll want to do is head to our Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals hubs when the sale starts to see all the best offers from their other retailers. Of course, we'll share the relevant Prime Day PS5 deals from either of those and any other stores on this very page too.

Prime Day PS5 deals: our predictions

(Image credit: Future)

What Prime Day PS5 deals do we expect in 2022?

As we're still fairly early in the life of Sony's new console we believe that the majority of this year's Prime Day PS5 deals will be on games and accessories. The biggest reductions will likely be found on third-party multiplatform games - by that we mean the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 and Back 4 Blood. These three games, in particular, have already fallen below $20/£20, so they should be back to this price or even cheaper during Prime Day.

We also think Prime Day is going to be a good time to pick up some PS5 accessories. Last year there were a handful of different accessories bundles that offered savings on the most-wanted PS5 extras including controllers, chargers and headsets. In the UK, you could even get a controller with a PS5 game for up to £40 off. Expect to see more of these similar offers in 2022.

Will the PS5 be in stock for Prime Day?

Over recent months, we've seen that the PS5 stock situation has steadily improved. The PS5 still isn't available at a moment's notice, but retailers have the console for sale more frequently and it remains in stock for a longer time.

What could that mean when it comes to buying the console during Prime Day? Well, as with the Black Friday sales, we might see Amazon or other retailers hold on to their latest batch of PS5s and sell them at some point during the two-day sale.

It feels like a good item for Amazon to hold onto and launch as an exclusive timed lightning deal, which is how we'd predict it would sell the PS5 during Prime Day. There are grounds for this, too, as Amazon has moved to give Prime members exclusive early access to its PS5 restocks. Logically, there could do the same this July.

Last year's best Prime Day PS5 deals

Here's a brief overview of some Prime Day PS5 deals that were available last year. The offers were mostly limited to games and accessories, which is what we expect to find again in 2022.

