New Playstation studio is helmed by veteran Call of Duty dev and has been 'working away in the shadows'

Jason Blundell, who worked at Call of Duty studio Treyarch for over a decade, has announced that he's helming a new first-party PlayStation studio.

The new studio, called Dark Outlaw Games, is something of a successor to Deviation Games - which he co-founded with Sony in 2021 after leaving Treyarch the previous year.

As explained by Eurogamer, Deviation Games ran into trouble in 2023 which led to significant layoffs and its eventual closure in March last year. Dark Outlaw Games is reportedly comprised of many former Deviation Games staff.

Speaking in a new interview with presenter Jeff Gerstmann, Blundell said that he's "had the amazing opportunity to create a new studio within PlayStation Studios for Sony." He revealed that it is called "Dark Outlaw Games" and stated that it has "been working away in the shadows for a while" on an unannounced project.

He also said that "when we've got something to talk about, we'll step out into the light."

I wouldn't expect any major news any time soon, however, as Blundell went on to characterize the studio's current activities as "staffing up" and "keeping it kind of lowkey" - which would suggest that it is still in its very early stages.

Given Blundell's history at Treyarch, where he mainly led the Zombies component of Call of Duty games, it might seem reasonably to expect this mysterious project to be some kind of supernatural co-op shooter, but it's still far too early to say. We'll be keeping an eye out for further updates.

