New Playstation studio is helmed by veteran Call of Duty dev and has been 'working away in the shadows'
Very intriguing
- Jason Blundell has announced that he is leading a new PlayStation studio
- It's called Dark Outlaw Games and is currently working on an unannounced project
- It follows his time and Treyarch and the defunct Deviation Games
Jason Blundell, who worked at Call of Duty studio Treyarch for over a decade, has announced that he's helming a new first-party PlayStation studio.
The new studio, called Dark Outlaw Games, is something of a successor to Deviation Games - which he co-founded with Sony in 2021 after leaving Treyarch the previous year.
As explained by Eurogamer, Deviation Games ran into trouble in 2023 which led to significant layoffs and its eventual closure in March last year. Dark Outlaw Games is reportedly comprised of many former Deviation Games staff.
Speaking in a new interview with presenter Jeff Gerstmann, Blundell said that he's "had the amazing opportunity to create a new studio within PlayStation Studios for Sony." He revealed that it is called "Dark Outlaw Games" and stated that it has "been working away in the shadows for a while" on an unannounced project.
He also said that "when we've got something to talk about, we'll step out into the light."
I wouldn't expect any major news any time soon, however, as Blundell went on to characterize the studio's current activities as "staffing up" and "keeping it kind of lowkey" - which would suggest that it is still in its very early stages.
Given Blundell's history at Treyarch, where he mainly led the Zombies component of Call of Duty games, it might seem reasonably to expect this mysterious project to be some kind of supernatural co-op shooter, but it's still far too early to say. We'll be keeping an eye out for further updates.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like...
- MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
- I was already sold on Atelier Yumia as an RPG, but I wasn’t expecting it to have my favorite crafting system in all of gaming
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 blends Western gaming sensibilities with JRPG panache in 2025’s weirdest role-playing game
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'