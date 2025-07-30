Zuckerberg believes that "developing superintelligence is now in sight"

He believes that AI glasses will become our dominant personal computing device

The next 10 years will be pivitol to the development of personal superintelligence

In a letter that resembles one of Sam Altman’s long rambling blog posts, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg describes his vision of the future where there is personal superintelligence for everyone, and there’s not a single reference to the Metaverse in it.

Zuckerberg also delivered the letter in a monologue form via his Instagram account .

Titled “Personal Superintelligence”, the 600+ word article sees Zuckerberg attempt to stamp his ownership onto superintelligence. “Developing superintelligence”, he confidently says, “is now in sight.”

In words that eerily echo exactly what the CEO of OpenAI has recently said, Zuckerberg proclaims, “I am extremely optimistic that superintelligence will help humanity accelerate our pace of progress. But perhaps even more important is that superintelligence has the potential to begin a new era of personal empowerment where people will have greater agency to improve the world in the directions they choose.”

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) A photo posted by on

Personal superintelligence

According to Zuckerberg, everyone having their own accessible superintelligence will “help you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be.”

In a nod to the Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta AI Glasses that the company is so proud of, Zuckerberg says: “Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices.”

Personally, I find this a bit hard to accept based on the current evidence. While I haven't had the pleasure of using Meta's AI glasses yet, I have used AI devices like the Rabbit R1, which require voice commands to do everything, and it's a slow and awkward way to use AI compared to quickly typing a prompt or opening apps on a screen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On exactly when we can expect this new era of personal superintelligence to kick in, Zuckerberg still seems to be hedging his bets a little: “The rest of this decade seems likely to be the decisive period for determining the path this technology will take, and whether superintelligence will be a tool for personal empowerment or a force focused on replacing large swaths of society.”

Could devices like these Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses become the dominant personal computer device? (Image credit: Meta / Ray-Ban)

A force for good or evil

This battle between AI being used for good or evil seems to be a theme that is playing on CEO’s minds lately. For example, Sam Altman recently couldn’t seem to decide if he was scared of the power of ChatGPT 5 or in awe of it.

While predicting the imminent dawn of superintelligence seems to be the favorite pastime of tech CEOs at the moment, it seems that the technology is building towards a tipping point where superintelligence becomes a reality. Let's just hope that the movies got it wrong about what happens next.