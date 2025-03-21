System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again

News
By published

Nightdive has been "chipping away" at the remaster for six years

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

Six years on from its initial reveal, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is finally releasing for consoles and PC later this year, following the first System Shock's remaster in 2023.

After a name change (it was originally called System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition) and six years of careful but challenging development, the highly-anticipated remaster is finally coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 26, 2025.

A lengthy PlayStation Blog, written by Nightdive Studios communications manager Morgan Shaver, goes into detail on why the remaster has taken so long to develop. In summary, it's a combination of incomplete source code and developer Nightdive's penchant for attention to detail.

Nightdive's Alex Lima chimes in here, saying that "extensive reverse engineering" was required to have System Shock 2 playable on modern hardware.

“The game engine that System Shock 2 uses is large and complicated,” adds Nightdive's Lexi Mayfield. “It was originally designed for PCs from the late 1990s with a mouse and keyboard and was only used for three games. As a result, porting the game to PlayStation was a long and arduous process, from both a coding and interface perspective.”

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

For System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, players can expect improved visuals as well as support for advanced shaders and much higher refresh rates, leading to much better presentation and performance overall.

Originally a PC exclusive, the game has also received controller support for the first time ever now that it's coming to consoles. Actions like leaning around corners, quick-swapping items, weapons, and psi powers have been "streamlined" for controllers. A new quickbar and context menu should also mean players will spend less time fiddling around their busy inventories.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the original System Shock 2. I love almost everything about it, from its terrifying mutated human enemies, horrific atmosphere, and an incredible soundtrack that bounces between moody horror and fast-paced, pulse-pounding techno.

The star of the show is undoubtedly SHODAN, a rogue AI that serves as System Shock 2's primary villain. SHODAN is delightfully evil, her warped speech patterns constantly flitting between creepy and silly without ever going overboard in either department. She's so good at both taunting and mocking the player, making for a constantly entertaining and intimidating threat.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A screenshot showing Yasuke on horseback in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Upcoming games 2025 for console and PC
A close up of Naked Snake holding binoculars in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid 3 remake - everything we know
Concept art showing Sam Fisher creeping into a dimly lit room. He is holding a silenced pistol and wearing all black
Splinter Cell remake - everything we know so far
New Metal Gear Solid Delta screenshot from the State of Play stream.
Turns out the leak was accurate - Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases in August this year and the inner PS2 gamer in me cannot wait
Resident Evil 6
One of the worst Resident Evil games could be getting another re-release according to new ESRB rating
A close up of Naked Snake holding binoculars in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Metal Gear Solid Delta, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Latest in Gaming
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo appearing on a baseball jersey this year was not on my bingo card - but here we are
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
The ASSC Assassin&#039;s Creed collection.
The Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club drop includes gaming merch that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear
Latest in News
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance
Gmail at 20
Your Gmail search results are about to get a huge change - and I'm not sure you're going to be happy with it
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
More about gaming
Agent 47 holding up duel pistols with a PSVR 2 headset outline over his head

I can’t believe it either, Hitman on PSVR 2 is actually, finally a great VR port of the World of Assassination trilogy – and my new favorite way to play the series
Hitman&#039;s Agent 47 strangling someone while dressed as a sailor

‘Never say never’ – we ask Hitman developer if Project 007 is coming to VR, and learn how Hitman VR was fixed for PSVR 2
A stethoscope next to a laptop on a pink background

How to check if your VPN is working
See more latest
Most Popular
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse Detection could save your life – here's how the company created it
Gmail at 20
Your Gmail search results are about to get a huge change - and I'm not sure you're going to be happy with it
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
Wonka poster
Netflix cooks up sweet new reality TV series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it's a dream come true for me
Google NotebookLM on a MacBook.
Google’s NotebookLM adds Mind Maps to its string of research tools to help you learn faster than ever
Mark S and Helly R standing by their desks bathed in blue light in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained: what does Mark do, who dies, will there be a season 3, and more big questions answered
YouTube Premium
Would you pay for better sound on YouTube? The video-sharing platform could soon let you control audio quality, but it'll cost you