The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season

News
By published

Nintendo is kicking off its Switch 2 marketing campaign early

Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo is expanding its partnership with the baseball team the Seattle Mariners ahead of the Opening Season 2025
  • The Nintendo logo will be featured on the team's home jerseys and a Nintendo Switch 2 logo on away jerseys
  • Seattle Mariner centerfielder Julio Rodríguez will act as a brand ambassador to further the partnership

Nintendo is expanding its partnership with the Seattle Mariners ahead of MLB Opening Season 2025, by becoming the baseball team's first-ever official jersey sleeve partner.

Nintendo announced the new collaboration with a new promotional video released on X / Twitter today, showing Seattle Mariner centerfielder Julio Rodríguez sporting his new jersey with Nintendo's red logo on the sleeve.

The upcoming season is set to begin on March 27, aka Opening Day, and each member of the Seattle Mariners baseball team will be showcasing the Nintendo racetrack logo on their home jerseys, and a Nintendo Switch 2 logo on away jerseys.

"Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992," said Kevin Martinez, Seattle Mariners president of business operations, in a press release.

"Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team. There isn’t a better partnership in Major League Baseball. We are grateful for our incredible relationship with Nintendo."

Julio Rodríguez will also further the partnership between the Mariners and Nintendo by serving as a brand ambassador.

"It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio," said Doug Bowser, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America.

"Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home. Nintendo has a lot of exciting news this year and through collaborations like this one, we can’t wait to create even more smiles across all generations. Go Mariners!"

This expanded partnership comes just ahead of the Nintendo Direct Showcase on April 2, which will likely reveal a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Demi Williams

Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
