Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld

An Xbox Wire post highlights that we could see Hollow Knight: Silksong kinda soon-ish

But Xbox could be trolling here...

My outside hope is Sthat ilksong becomes an Xbox handheld launch title

In a surprising turn-up in the gaming book that I wasn’t expecting to see today, we could potentially see Hollow Knight: Silksong arrive this year… an emphasis on the aspect of 'potential' however.

In an Xbox Wire post, Guy Richards, director at ID@Xbox noted: “Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course Hollow Knight: Silksong too!”

Now that could be a bit of an inside gaming joke in that Hollow Knight fans have been desperate for information about Silksong ever since and an Xbox Game Pass trailer back in 2022. It’s become a bit of a running joke that each year we could see the Hollow Knight sequel pop up at an Xbox Summer Showcase or the occasional Xbox indie developer preview stream, yet Silksong never appears.

However, it’s been eight years since Hollow Knight was released and since then the game has become a bit of a darling in the indie games world and spawned numerous content creators that have dived deep into the gamer’s lore and mechanics. So by that logic, a Silksong release date at the very least is something I feel Hollow Knight fans are within reason to expect.

Speaking as one such fan, my hope is we could see the Hollow Knight: Silksong, which tackles the Metroidvania game from the perspective of the first game’s antagonist-helper Hornet, get a proper showcase this year; maybe at a big Xbox Showcase in July.

There are a lot of reasons to be hyped here, as Silksong looks to take the platforming and combat of Hollow Knight and build upon it with more complex abilities and areas to explore.

But, again, this could all be a bit of trolling from Richards.

A great launch title for the Xbox handheld

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 - YouTube Watch On

Yet if there’s any weight to Richard’s words and my speculation, I’d like to run with it. I think it would be a shot in the arm for Xbox hardware if Silksong was used as a form of launch game for the so-called Xbox handheld; whether that takes the form of an Xbox-branded machine or a reworked Asus ROG Ally.

Now Hollow Knight wasn’t a platform exclusive, nor will Silksong be; unless Microsoft has cooked up some deal with developers Team Cherry. But I could see it being a great way to showcase a new handheld PC; I played Hollow Knight mostly on my Nintendo Switch and reckon it’s a great handheld gaming experience and marriage of hardware and software.

Of course, maybe Nintendo could beat Xbox to the punch and use the Nintendo Direct in April, to showcase the Nintendo Switch 2 running Silksong.

But with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond touted to make an appearance, it’s a lot more likely the game series that spawned half of the Metroidvania nomenclature would be used to show off new Nintendo hardware.

Whatever comes of this Xbox Wire post, I’m just glad that Hollow Knight: Silksong is part of the conversation, even if it’s a little dig at fans, as it reminds me that I and others have still got a promising Hollow Knight sequel to look forward to.