Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year

- Xbox is reportedly working with a mystery OEM partner to develop a PC gaming handheld
- The handheld is apparently slated to launch this year
- It's most likely to be powered by the Windows 11 operating system
Been feeling a bit of doom and gloom over the current state of Xbox hardware? That might change this year, as Xbox is reportedly developing a PC gaming handheld in partnership with an as-of-yet unknown OEM (original equipment manufacturer).
Windows Central reports that the handheld, codenamed 'Project Keenan', is slated to arrive sometime in 2025. According to sources, the partner device will look the part with all the usual Xbox branding, iconic green highlights, and that ever-important Xbox Guide button.
It's not clear which OEM Microsoft has partnered with for the development of the alleged gaming handheld device. Likely candidates could be MSI, Lenovo, or Asus - all of which have had successful handheld outings with devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.
The handheld would most likely be PC gaming-oriented, much like those aforementioned devices as well as the Steam Deck. It would also likely be powered by Windows 11 and offer support for launchers including Game Pass and Steam. Naturally, such a handheld would also be a great fit for Xbox Cloud Gaming.
It shouldn't be a surprise that Xbox itself might be entering the gaming handheld space. Such devices have proved to be a massive success overall, offering PC-grade power in a portable-friendly chassis.
Not to mention the fact that more console-centric handhelds have been huge hits, too, with the success of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Portal being most apparent. Plus, with the Nintendo Switch 2 arriving later this year, the time would certainly be right for Xbox to enter the ring with a potentially more powerful PC gaming-focused alternative.
