Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now

Lego just unveiled a new Mario Kart set that's constructed from 1,972 pieces

You'll build Mario and the iconic 'Standard Kart'

It's up for preorder now ahead of a May 15, 2025, ship date

You could say that Lego is on a bit of a roll with new sets across its various lineups. We saw an epic Steamboat from its Ideas theme at ToyFair – it even sailed away as our best construction toy – an epic new Disney castle, and now a set that not only appropriately celebrates MAR10 day, but lets you build an iconic piece of video game history.

The just-announced Lego Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set will let you build a larger-than-life Mario and his iconic kart from the video game. It’s up for preorder at $169.99 / £149.99 / AU$249.99 and will begin shipping on May 15, 2025. Though, like other Super Mario theme sets and generally other epic Lego sets, there is a chance this one could quickly move to backorder.

And as exciting as the new set is, it's also reignited our excitement for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the brand new Mario Kart game. We should learn more about the upcoming title and next-generation Switch on April 2, 2025 during the Nintendo Direct, but until then, this new set could help hold us over.

Lego Mario Kart preorder deal

Now, a lot of attention to detail has been paid to this Mario Kart set. For one, it’s a pretty great recreation of the iconic character and the kart as seen in several tiles of video game. You’ll build both Mario and the kart – wheels included – out of 1,972 pieces. Once built, you can rest the cart on a flat surface courtesy of the wheels or display it on a stand you’ll build.

And opting for the latter, you can have a lot of fun with the kart. Thanks to what appears to be Technic parts, you can tilt the kart up or down to simulate driving and even move it to the left or right to simulate a drift or sharp turn. Much like you’d have to do if you were racing with the Standard Kart on Rainbow Road, Koopa Cape, or the Mushroom Bridge.

(Image credit: Lego)

You can also show that Mario is in the zone thanks to posable arms and a moveable head. This way, you can have him looking straight ahead or maybe facing an opponent like Donkey Kong, Yoshi, or Walugi.

Once built, the kart with Mario in the driver's seat will be over eight inches tall and 12.5 inches long. That’s no small vehicle and likely one that is great for display in an office, living room, or even on a counter. You can, of course, also take it off the stand and give the wheels a go, but Lego does note this is a “build-and-display model.”

And if you decide to preorder the Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set from Lego by March 11, 2025 at midnight or until supplies run out, you’ll score a mini Mario Kart – Toad (Pit Crew) set. It’s a fun touch. If you’re a Lego Insiders member – a free rewards program – you’ll also score double points through March 11, 2025, on purchases.

Now, if you’re looking for a Lego Mario set that will deliver sooner than May, Amazon has you covered in the best way possible. The LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant is down to just $47.99 from $59.99 on Amazon , and like the Mario Kart set, it’s one that is designed for display.

Just promise us when you get your Mario Kart set that you’ll pose him with a thumbs up.