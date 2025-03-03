You made this happen: a giant Lego Steamboat that we all want to build

Lego debuted its first Steamboat building set at Toy Fair

It's filled with details and is quite large at 27 inches

The River Steamboat made its debut alongside a new Jurassic Park set

Lego Ideas sets are some of the most fun to shop for and build simply because fellow fans think of and then vote on them in hopes of making these models real. The River Steamboat is the next set to arrive in a port from Lego Ideas and looks incredible.

While Lego has made all sorts of vessels – a massive model of the Titanic and a submarine included – this is the brand's first steamboat. It’s done right, at least from our early look at Toy Fair 2025. The River Steamboat is constructed from over 4,000 pieces – 4,090 to be exact, stretches over 27 inches in length and stands 15 inches tall at its highest point.

The Lego Ideas River Steamboat will run you $329.99 / £289.99 / AUS $499.99 when it launches on April 10, 2025, but Lego Insiders – a free rewards program – can purchase it early on April 7. It’s expected to also be available on Amazon at launch.

(Image credit: Lego)

As you might expect with a steamboat model, you’ll be building a range of features across the interior and the exterior of the steamboat. On the rear, you’ll build a large, vibrant red paddle to push this vessel down a river or even up one. Like most other Lego boats, though, this one will not float.

While not visible once the set is fully built, you’ll also make the steam engine, which connects to the steamboat's tall standing plumes. It’s quite impressive, and while not a Technic set, some significant details are included here, and you’ll find some working gears.

Of course, you’ll also build various quarters for the staff, including the captain and for guests. There’s a “Texas deck,” a restaurant, and even a music deck. You can remove each deck to let you explore each one after the build is complete. That makes this set for display and play.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

This Lego Ideas set was created by fan Aaron Hall, who’s from Illinois in the United States, and thanks to reaching the needed number of community votes, Lego made it into a real set. It’s a really neat program that Lego offers, and some other sets, including Jaws, the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera, and countless others have come for this program.

While Lego isn’t taking preorders for the Ideas River Steamboat, it’ll go on sale on April 10 for everyone and April 7 for Insiders members on its online store for $329.99 / £289.99 / AUS $499.99.

Also unveiled at the New York Toy Fair was the Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex set from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World universes. While a T-Rex will undoubtedly be in the upcoming film, this set includes two Minifigures from the 1993 Jurassic Park movie.

This Tyrannosaurus rex is massive, even longer than the Steamboat, with a posable tail and limbs. You can, of course, simulate a chomp by moving the mouth of the T-Rex. This set launches on March 15, 2025 for $249.99 / £219.99 / AUS$399.99..

(Image credit: Lego)