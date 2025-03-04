Another iconic Disney Castle is getting the Lego treatment, and this one roars

It's built from 2,916 pieces

Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle Set
(Image credit: Lego)
  • Lego's next castle set is themed after Beauty and the Beast
  • It stands at over 20 inches tall and is built from 2,916 pieces
  • Lego unveiled the set at Toy Fair 2025, closing out its reveals for the show

Whether you’re a fan of the animated original or the live-action remake, Beauty and the Beast is an iconic story within the Disney lineup. And if you’re equally a fan of Lego or of castles, the next set that the two brands have teamed up for will check off the boxes for you.

Making its debut at the 2025 Toy Fair – alongside the River Steamboat and a massive T-Rex – is the Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle building set. It’s the next castle within Lego’s lineup, joining the classic Cinderella’s Castle – as made famous by several Disney parks –, Hogwarts Castle, the Lion’s Knight Castle, which is a classic, and countless other Disney ones.

The Beauty and the Beast one, like the classic Disney one, looks like a beast in terms of size and piece count. It stands 20.5 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep, all coming together courtesy of nearly 3,000 pieces – it’s 2,916 pieces, to be exact.

Up-close of top mural on Lego Beauty and the Beast Caslte Set

(Image credit: Future)

Once the build is complete, you’ll have an entire exterior front and a rear that reveals the interior. On the front, you’ll be able to see the four levels and a crest at the top, with a purple exterior brick front as the main color. It’s packed with a lot of intricate details on the front and on the inside.

Up near the top of the castle, though, you’ll find the first of many murals depicting the all important rose in various colors, though red is prominent here.

Flipping the Beauty and the Beast Castle around, you’ll be able to explore all four levels and a side room in which you recreate the iconic dance via a spinning floor title between Beast and Belle. And if you look at the very top, the actual enchanted rose is held under a glass cover on the interior behind the mural.

The various levels include the dining room and grand staircase, so the set will be a real treat for fans of the film, the characters, architecture and design, and Disney at large. Of course, alongside the actual set you get the all-important Minifigures. This set includes Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LeFou, Maurice, Lumière, Fifi, Cogsworth, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. I’d bet money that the Lego team had fun creating these, especially when you realize that Gaston is smiling while holding the torch.

Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle Set

(Image credit: Lego)

There seem to be a lot of easter eggs within stickers for murals and other elements, as well as the book that tells the story of Beauty and the Beast. You’ll get the instruction manual in the box, but as with more recent Lego sets, you can download the ‘Builder app’ for iOS and Android to view the manual digitally.

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle set as it will launch on April 1st for Lego Insiders members – we promise it’s not a joke, and the program is free to join – and April 10th for everyone else at $219.99 / £189.99 / AUS$449.99 at Lego’s online store or from a physical location. If you can’t wait until then we suggest streaming either the animated or live-action Beauty and The Beast on one of the best streaming services, Disney Plus.

You can also check out one of the many other castle sets on Amazon or Lego here.

