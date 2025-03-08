The adorable BDX Droids are coming to more Disney Parks around the world, including Disney World

News
By
published

Plus a launch date for the Mandalorian and Grogu's arrival on the Smugglers Run attraction

Disney Imagineering BDX Droids at Disneyland Galaxy&#039;s Edge
(Image credit: Disney Parks)
  • Disney is bringing its BDX Droids to more parks around the world
  • Smugglers Run will get its Mandalorian themed overlay in 2026
  • Fantastic 4 characters will make their Disneyland debut this summer

Disney Imagineering has made a lot of wonderful stuff, but the BDX droids – aka the trio of, at times, fast-moving, animated, and beeping droids – punch above the rest as the most adorable and fun. They’ve been staples at Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge – Galaxy’s Edge West for those in the know – and will soon be approved for intergalactic missions.

Announced at SXSW 2025 during the Disney Experiences’ “The Future of World-Building at Disney” panel, the BDX Droids are coming to other Disney Parks around the globe. Disney World, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Disneyland Paris will all get an extra dose of Star Wars fun courtesy of the BDX Droids.

I’m thrilled to see Disney World included there – specifically Hollywood Studios, as that’s where Galaxy’s Edge is located. I'm from New Jersey, and I’ve never been to Disneyland. Still, this will give countless folks in Florida, Tokyo, and Paris a chance to see the fun-loving droids in person.

Droids in Training: Imagineers Conduct Playtest at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - YouTube Droids in Training: Imagineers Conduct Playtest at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - YouTube
Watch On

When the BDX Droids first premiered at Disneyland, a Droid trainer introduced them as being built from other parts and that they were explorer droids. With the ability to take image scans, bob their heads, and even perform a little dance, they're simply adorable and much less dystopian than other robots we’ve seen.

Four actuators in the head and neck and five in each leg allow the robot to move and balance on one foot. Disney Imagineering also includes several computers, a swappable battery, LED displays behind the eyes, speakers, a flashlight, and antennas, among other tech.

Further, Disney Imagineering’s BDX Droids will also be featured in the forthcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film, which hits theaters on May 22, 2026. You can see photos of them on the set of the film above, and in the gallery below.

We’ll have to see if they’re friends or foes to Grogu and the main character. Time will tell, but we have a long way to go.

Image 1 of 4
Disney Imagineering BDX Droids on the set of the forthcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film
(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

One of Disneyland’ and Disney World’s best rides is about to look different

Image 1 of 4
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – The Mandalorian and Grogu – Tatooine
(Image credit: Disney)

While Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World is likely the current showstopper attraction, Disney’s giving Smugglers Run, the original opening attraction for the land, a much-anticipated update.

Originally announced back at the 2024 D23 Expo alongside countless other Disney Parks announcements, including a Villains Land for Magic Kingdom and an expansion of Avengers Campus at Disneyland, we know when Smugglers Run will get a new overlay. Currently, you're either a pilot, gunner, or engineer aboard the Millennium Falcon – one of the fastest ships in the galaxy – and can take part in a smuggling mission with appearances by Hondo Ohnaka and Chewbacca.

The ride will be getting a new spin and an entirely new theme, though. Arriving on May 22, 2026, Smugglers Run will have a Mandalorian and Grogu theme. Exactly what that entails is to be confirmed, but Disney announced on stage that the mission will bring you, Mando, and Grogu to iconic locations in the Star Wars universe like Cloud City, Tatooine, and Endor. It’ll be an exciting upgrade and likely breathe new life into the attraction.

To get some ideas, you can stream The Mandalorian on one of the best streaming services around, Disney Plus.

And if you're at the park, you can join the Bounty Hunters Guild with your iOS or Android phone.

Fantastic Four’ Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing will arrive in Disneyland

Sue Storm using her force-field powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While the first half of the panel was focused on Star Wars, there is some good news for Marvel fans. We’re all counting down the days until The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

And if you’ve had meeting one of the Fantastics on your wishlist for some time, you’ll be able to do just that at Disneyland. Arriving in the Tomorrowland section of the park in the summer of 2025 (late May to early September), you’ll find new experiences and be able to meet the main characters – Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing.

There will also be another robot, H.E.R.B.I.E, making its life-like debut during these experiences. The main characters will arrive first, while H.E.R.B.I.E is still being worked on with Marvel and Disney Imagineering.

Stark Flight Lab

(Image credit: Disney)

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. appeared alongside Kevin Fiege to discuss the two new attractions arriving at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland. We already know Robert Downey Jr. was reprising his role as Tony Stark for a new Flight Lab attraction; now we know you'll sit in a special pod that gets attached to a robotic arm that will make 'several high-speed maneuvers' in the style of Avengers heroes.

You can see a full replay of The Future of World-Building at Disney” panel below, with commentary from Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman. Plus, you can see what else Disney Imagineering has been up to with our deep dive into the Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure.

You might also like

TOPICS
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A look at the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars Galaxy&#039;s Edge.
Going to Disney World? Don’t miss this free, immersive Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge experience
A look at the Disney Treasure at sea.
'There’s nothing like this in any land-based themed park that’s out there' – a Disney Imagineer on how the Treasure cruise ship's Haunted Mansion Parlor came to be
A preview of the mobile ordering Live Activities support on the iPhone in the &#039;Disneyland&#039; and &#039;My Disney Experiences&#039; app.
One of iPhone’s best features is finally going to Disney World and Disneyland
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in FX&#039;s The Bear
Disney casts The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as the son of intergalactic crime boss Jabba the Hut in the The Mandalorian and Grogu
A collage image showing Sadie Sink&#039;s O&#039;Dessa, Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, and Moana in Moana 2
Everything new on Disney+ in March 2025: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, Moana 2, Sadie Sink's O'Dessa movie, and more
Toy Fair 2025 Primal Hatch
The 7 best toys we saw at Toy Fair 2025, from a Lego boat to a hatching, robotic dinosaur
Latest in Entertainment
Disney Imagineering BDX Droids at Disneyland Galaxy&#039;s Edge
The adorable BDX Droids are coming to more Disney Parks around the world, including Disney World
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.
India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online
CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Osborne of Ireland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Guinness Six Nations 2025 clash
Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online
Matz Sels, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, takes a kick
Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp just made its AI impossible to avoid – but at least you can turn it off
More about entertainment
Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn&#039;s (Zahn McClarnon) peer into a doorway in Dark Winds season 3

How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in February.

India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final online
Samsung TVs

Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
See more latest
Most Popular
Orange servers and networks
Alibaba doubles down on RISC-V architecture with a new secretive 'server-grade' chip that will put AMD and Intel on alert
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra HANDS ON
‘I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio’: Samsung executive defends the S Pen amid cancellation rumors
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
Cunard Photo Book
Billions of cherished photos at risk; only a third of Americans back up their precious pics to the cloud
Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop
This extraordinary rugged laptop can take up to three batteries and three SSDs and even comes with an Nvidia GPU
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Google AI co-scientist overview
Scientists firmly in AI crosshairs as Google launches co-scientist scheme to accelerate scientific breakthroughs just days after another similar project