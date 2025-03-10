Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world

News
By
published

The game is just a few months away

Sam Porter cradles a baby
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has a new 10-minute long trailer that shows off even more of its world, premise, and characters - while locking in a more concrete release date.

The trailer was initially shown off at a SXSW panel for Death Stranding 2, hosted by game director Hideo Kojima, actors Norman Reedus and Troy Baker, as well as musician Woodkid who provided music for the trailer itself. While the trailer concludes by confirming the game's June 26, 2025 release date, plenty more was shown beforehand.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Following the events of the original game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach shows that its post-apocalyptic world is shifting towards automation, with deliveries that were once carried out by humans now being almost entirely handled by machines. We also see that chiralium and the terrifying BTs are very much still a problem.

Death Stranding 2's cast also features a mixture of new and returning characters. Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux naturally return as Sam Bridges and Fragile respectively. They are joined by Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

Film directors Nicolas Winding Refn, Fatih Akin and George Miller also lend their likenesses for Heartman, Dollman and Tarman respectively. They are voiced by Darren Jacobs, Jonathan Roumie and Marty Rhone.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Hideo Kojima game without some rather unsubtle nods to the Metal Gear series. In the trailer, we see Neil don a Solid Snake-esque bandanna, while Heartman takes control of what appears to be a mech/BT hybrid that bears more than a passing resemblance to Metal Gear REX. Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa is also returning for this sequel.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sam Porter Bridges cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2 - everything we know
Death Stranding 2 art featuring Fragile and a baby dosed in a red hue
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has received an age rating, and it looks like there might be a new trailer on the way
State of Play
Sony's next State of Play arrives tomorrow and will feature 'news and updates on great games coming to PS5'
New Metal Gear Solid Delta screenshot from the State of Play stream.
Turns out the leak was accurate - Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases in August this year and the inner PS2 gamer in me cannot wait
Ellie holds a guitar as Joel watches her in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news and rumors on the hit HBO show's return
Ellie raises a shotgun in a barn in The Last of Us season 2
Sony announces Last of Us Season 2 release month, Horizon Zero Dawn film, Ghost of Tsushima anime and more at CES 2025
Latest in Gaming
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world
The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.
The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #638)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
Latest in News
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world
AOC Agon Pro AG276FK gaming monitor tilted slightly to the side, showing the Windows desktop screen
Windows 11 users get ready for more ‘recommendations’ from Microsoft – but I’m relieved to say these suggestions might actually be useful
The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.
The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
A close-up of a phone screen showing the Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp apps
Agentic AI has “profound” issues with security and privacy, Signal President says
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing
More about gaming
The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.

The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing
The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.

The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
See more latest
Most Popular
The black Xbox Series S 1TB on a colorful desk mat alongside a matching controller.
The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
How to prevent cyberattacks
NTT admits hackers accessed details of almost 18,000 corporate customers in cyberattack
Spotify AI DJ on a phone being held in a hand
Hey AI DJ, put a record on: Spotify seems set to let you speak to its AI DJ
UNA Watch
UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
AOC Agon Pro AG276FK gaming monitor tilted slightly to the side, showing the Windows desktop screen
Windows 11 users get ready for more ‘recommendations’ from Microsoft – but I’m relieved to say these suggestions might actually be useful
A close-up of a phone screen showing the Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp apps
Agentic AI has “profound” issues with security and privacy, Signal President says
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing
A collage of Iman Vellani&#039;s Kamala Khan in Marvels, Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom at Comic Con 2024, and Hailee Steinfeld&#039;s Kate Bishop in Hawkeye
'We take the comprehensive view': Joe and Anthony Russo drop big hint over Marvel heroes from Disney+ shows appearing in Avengers 5 and 6
International Space Station
Is the moon too far for your data? IBM's Red Hat is teaming up with Axiom Space to send a data center into space