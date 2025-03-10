Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has a new 10-minute long trailer that shows off even more of its world, premise, and characters - while locking in a more concrete release date.
The trailer was initially shown off at a SXSW panel for Death Stranding 2, hosted by game director Hideo Kojima, actors Norman Reedus and Troy Baker, as well as musician Woodkid who provided music for the trailer itself. While the trailer concludes by confirming the game's June 26, 2025 release date, plenty more was shown beforehand.
Following the events of the original game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach shows that its post-apocalyptic world is shifting towards automation, with deliveries that were once carried out by humans now being almost entirely handled by machines. We also see that chiralium and the terrifying BTs are very much still a problem.
Death Stranding 2's cast also features a mixture of new and returning characters. Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux naturally return as Sam Bridges and Fragile respectively. They are joined by Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).
Film directors Nicolas Winding Refn, Fatih Akin and George Miller also lend their likenesses for Heartman, Dollman and Tarman respectively. They are voiced by Darren Jacobs, Jonathan Roumie and Marty Rhone.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Hideo Kojima game without some rather unsubtle nods to the Metal Gear series. In the trailer, we see Neil don a Solid Snake-esque bandanna, while Heartman takes control of what appears to be a mech/BT hybrid that bears more than a passing resemblance to Metal Gear REX. Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa is also returning for this sequel.
You might also like...
- Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing
- I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
- RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The next Xbox could simply be a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell' per latest rumor
Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 Pro details have been revealed and the biggest difference appears to be ray tracing