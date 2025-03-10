Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has a new 10-minute long trailer that shows off even more of its world, premise, and characters - while locking in a more concrete release date.

The trailer was initially shown off at a SXSW panel for Death Stranding 2, hosted by game director Hideo Kojima, actors Norman Reedus and Troy Baker, as well as musician Woodkid who provided music for the trailer itself. While the trailer concludes by confirming the game's June 26, 2025 release date, plenty more was shown beforehand.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Following the events of the original game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach shows that its post-apocalyptic world is shifting towards automation, with deliveries that were once carried out by humans now being almost entirely handled by machines. We also see that chiralium and the terrifying BTs are very much still a problem.

Death Stranding 2's cast also features a mixture of new and returning characters. Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux naturally return as Sam Bridges and Fragile respectively. They are joined by Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

Film directors Nicolas Winding Refn, Fatih Akin and George Miller also lend their likenesses for Heartman, Dollman and Tarman respectively. They are voiced by Darren Jacobs, Jonathan Roumie and Marty Rhone.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Hideo Kojima game without some rather unsubtle nods to the Metal Gear series. In the trailer, we see Neil don a Solid Snake-esque bandanna, while Heartman takes control of what appears to be a mech/BT hybrid that bears more than a passing resemblance to Metal Gear REX. Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa is also returning for this sequel.

