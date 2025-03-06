RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025

News
By
published

The expansion will add new missions and weapons

Robocop: Rogue City
(Image credit: Nacon)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City is getting a new standalone expansion this summer called Unfinished Business
  • The expansion is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC
  • Unfinished Business will feature new weapons and special missions

Teyon Studios has announced that RoboCop: Rogue City is getting an all-new standalone expansion this summer.

Revealed during Nacon Connect 2025, the Unfinished Business expansion will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and although there's no launch date just yet, there is a brand new teaser trailer filled with explosive, first-person action. You can check it out below.

"To reach the top of Omni Tower, now overrun by elite mercenaries, players will have access to new weapons, brutal finish moves, and special missions," the description reads.

"These missions will take them through intense flashbacks, offering the chance to play as Alex Murphy for the first time in a video game."

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business | Reveal Trailer - YouTube RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business | Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

RoboCop: Rogue City launched in 2023 and is a first-person shooter featuring an original storyline based on the RoboCop films from the 80s and 90s.

"Rogue City makes a hell of a first impression, and while it doesn’t deliver on its promises all of the time, it’s charming and full of ambition," Jake Tucker wrote in TechRadar Gaming's four-star review.

"At times, Rogue City feels like a five-star game. Flashes of brilliance that go above and beyond what I’d expect. Sadly, the lack of budget means that things feel unpolished and occasionally cheap. Again, it doesn’t hinder my enjoyment, but with a little extra polish, this could have been an all-timer, instead of a faithful adaptation of the franchise."

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An Exoborne promotional screenshot showing players using the glider.
Exoborne is on track to be the most approachable extraction shooter on the market, but will that be enough for it to succeed?
The player engages a flying drone enemy in Metal Eden.
Metal Eden is an exhilarating mix of Doom and Ghostrunner, and my hands-on preview left me craving more
Three operators walk towards a tall white building, through early morning fog
The Division Resurgence - everything we know
A screenshot showing the new map Bullet in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 will let you fight on a speeding bullet train in one of the coolest maps I've ever seen
MindsEye
MindsEye is a single-player action thriller from former GTA producer, launching Summer 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
The Salamander Champion in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Loads of fresh content is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2025
Latest in Gaming
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
Latest in News
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
AirPods Pro Review
Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin
China
Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department
A screen shot of Lady Gaga in her interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music
Lady Gaga’s Spotify press conference is being live streamed today – here’s where you can watch Spotify’s big step forward in fan inclusion
More about gaming
Styx: Blades of Greed

Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
See more latest
Most Popular
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
RISC-V
Startup formed by former Intel engineers and backed by AMD legendary chip designer wants to become the Arm of RISC-V
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
Three photos of the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer
Dyson just released a consumer version of its best pro hair dryer, and I can't wait to get my hands on one
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
AirPods Pro Review
Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone rumors predict Apple’s bold plans – here are 6 things to expect, from cameras to launch date