RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025

RoboCop: Rogue City is getting a new standalone expansion this summer called Unfinished Business

The expansion is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Unfinished Business will feature new weapons and special missions

Teyon Studios has announced that RoboCop: Rogue City is getting an all-new standalone expansion this summer.

Revealed during Nacon Connect 2025, the Unfinished Business expansion will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and although there's no launch date just yet, there is a brand new teaser trailer filled with explosive, first-person action. You can check it out below.

"To reach the top of Omni Tower, now overrun by elite mercenaries, players will have access to new weapons, brutal finish moves, and special missions," the description reads.

"These missions will take them through intense flashbacks, offering the chance to play as Alex Murphy for the first time in a video game."

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RoboCop: Rogue City launched in 2023 and is a first-person shooter featuring an original storyline based on the RoboCop films from the 80s and 90s.

"Rogue City makes a hell of a first impression, and while it doesn’t deliver on its promises all of the time, it’s charming and full of ambition," Jake Tucker wrote in TechRadar Gaming's four-star review.

"At times, Rogue City feels like a five-star game. Flashes of brilliance that go above and beyond what I’d expect. Sadly, the lack of budget means that things feel unpolished and occasionally cheap. Again, it doesn’t hinder my enjoyment, but with a little extra polish, this could have been an all-timer, instead of a faithful adaptation of the franchise."

