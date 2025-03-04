Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases

Rockstar has bought Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition studio Video Games Deluxe

The developer has now been renamed Rockstar Australia

Video Games Deluxe previously worked on the re-releases of L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and upgrades for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has acquired Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition developer Video Games Deluxe.

The news comes from a recent press release where it was announced that Rockstar had officially purchased the Sydney-based studio and has now renamed it Rockstar Australia.

The developer has worked with Rockstar on several titles in the past, including the 2017 re-releases of L.A. Noire and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, as well as the 2021 iOS, Android, Netflix, and console upgrades for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition.

"After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia," said Rockstar Games head of publishing, Jennifer Kolbe.

Video Games Deluxe was founded in 2013 by Brendan McNamara, but Rockstar's relationship originally began with McNamara's former studio Team Bondi and the development of L.A. Noire, which first launched in 2011.

"It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade," said McNamara. "We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

This acquisition comes ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to be released in Fall 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We don't have a specific launch date just yet, but Take-Two has reaffirmed the game won't be delayed and will arrive this year.

In the meantime, Rockstar has announced a free PC upgrade for Grand Theft Auto 5, which is set to arrive today and includes upgrades previously only available on console.