Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's PC requirements confirm you'll need a high-end graphics card to run the game at its best settings

New Metal Gear Solid Delta screenshot from the State of Play stream.
(Image credit: Konami)
  • The system requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater have been revealed
  • Konami recommends an RTX 3080 GPU for the best settings
  • PC players will also need 100G of free space and ideally an SSD

Konami has revealed the system requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and it looks like you'll need a lot of power and space on your PC to run it.

The studio shared the specifications on the game's updated Steam page in preparation for its launch later this year, confirming the minimum and recommended requirements if you intend to play on PC.

Metal Gear Solid Delta will require an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU at minimum, or an RTX 3080 if you want to be able to run the game close to or at its best settings.

This isn't too demanding considering the higher-end Nvidia 40 and 50 series graphics cards that are now on the market, but even Nvidia's 30 series - while getting older - are still pretty expensive albeit capable pieces of kit.

Users will also need an Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, at least, and an Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for recommended setting as well as around 100GB of free space. Konami also highly recommends using an SSD for the best overall performance, which isn't too surprising nowadays with graphically intensive games.

You can check out the full PC requirements below.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - PC requirements
Row 0 - Cell 0

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS

Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Processor

Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory

16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM

Graphics

RTX 2060 Super (8GB)

RTX 3080

DirectX

Version 12

Version 12

Storage

100 GB available space

100 GB available space

Additional Notes

SSD Recommend

SSD Recommend

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to launch on August 28, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

It's a remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and will feature all the same voice characters, cast, and lines as the original game.

