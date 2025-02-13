First revealed way back in 2016, action RPG Lost Soul Aside finally has a release date and it's dropping the same day as Elden Ring: Nightreign

Lost Soul Aside is launching on May 30, 2025, for PS5 and PC

The game was first revealed back in 2016 and is inspired by Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy 15

Preorders open on February 19, 2025

Almost a decade since its initial reveal, Lost Soul Aside, the action role-playing game (RPG) inspired by Devil May Cry, finally has a release date.

The announcement comes from the latest Sony State of Play alongside a new story trailer, confirming the game will launch on May 30, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC, which just so happens to fall on the same day as Elden Ring: Nightreign's release.

Lost Soul Aside, which also appears to be inspired by Final Fantasy 15, started as a solo project from game director Yang Bing and was revealed back in 2016. Since then, the game has evolved under Bing's studio Ultizero Games and PlayStation, and the new action-packed trailer proves just that.

"Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside - a stylish single player action-adventure RPG," the game's description reads.

"Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat."

Lost Soul Aside - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Bing also some additional details about his upcoming game in a new PlayStation Blog post, saying that creating the game "was like painting with imagination on a sci-fi fantasy canvas".

The director also revealed that players will be able to traverse landscapes that "feel alive", such as "sunlit plains, mysterious ancient ruins, and alternate dimensions that buzz with energy", in a world filled with secrets, monsters, and "unpredictable events".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on combat, Bing said the Kaser's fighting style (the game's playable protagonist) is fluid and fast and that he wields a "shape-shifting weapon adapts to your combat style", whether for swordplay, ranged attacks, or high-speed mobility.

Pre-orders for Lost Soul Aside's Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions open on February 19, 2025.

Pre-order bonuses include Kaser’s original outfit from the game’s initial reveal, a starter pack of in-game currency, and a healing potion bundle.

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a copy of the game, Arena’s exclusive golden outfit, three unique weapon fragment skins, two in-game accessories, a Digital Soundtrack, and an art book, plus any pre-order bonuses.