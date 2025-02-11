Supermarket Simulator Pro is no more as a number of 'spam' games are removed from the PS Store

Sony has seemingly removed a number of "spam" PS4 and PS5 games from the PS Store

This follows recent comments made by developers criticizing the

"slop" games featured on the digital storefront

Developer RandomSpin has had most of its games removed, including Bodycam Shooter, Supermarket Simulator Pro, and more

It looks like Sony may have quietly removed a number of "spam" shovelware games from its PlayStation Store.

This comes after a recent investigation from IGN which featured interviews from developers criticizing the lack of quality control across the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop in comparison to the Xbox store, as well as the never-ending list of "spam" and "slop" games, and poor discoverability.

Now, a number of these low-quality PS4 and PS5 games have seemingly disappeared from the digital storefront (via True Trophies).

Over on PSNProfiles, players have found evidence to suggest that developer RandomSpin - which released over 40 titles in just 2024 alone - has had most of its games removed, including Bodycam Shooter, Supermarket Simulator Pro, Backrooms Brotherhood, and Backrooms Inside The Escape.

These titles in particular all seemed to use recycled assets, along with AI-generated images, to copy other popular games currently available, like Reissad Studio's Bodycam or Supermarket Simulator from Nokta Games.

It's unclear if the sudden delisting of these games was made by Sony as a result of the recent criticism, and it could be purely coincidental. Sony hasn't commented on the removal at this time.

In other news, Sony has announced that its first State of Play livestream of 2025 will air this week on February 12, 2025. The showcase will run for 40+ minutes and offer "news and updates on great games coming to PS5", which hopefully means we'll learn the release dates for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei.

