Sony's next State of Play arrives tomorrow and will feature 'news and updates on great games coming to PS5'

The next State of Play livestream has been confirmed for February 12, 2025

The showcase will be 40+ minutes long and offer "news and updates on great games coming to PS5"

We could finally learn the release dates for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei

Sony has announced that its first State of Play livestream of 2025 will air this week.

Although recent rumors suggested that the next State of Play would air on February 14, we now have confirmation that it will be broadcast on February 12, 2025, at 2PM PT / 10PM GMT / 11PM CET on PlayStation official YouTube and Twitch channels.

In the latest PlayStation Blog post, Sony said that the show will run for 40 minutes and will feature "news and updates on great games coming to PS5", as well as celebrate "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

State of Play returns tomorrow, February 12!Tune in at 10PM GMT for news and updates on great games coming to PS5: https://t.co/0WivJ36EUi pic.twitter.com/uHuf8QrjeDFebruary 11, 2025

As for what these games could be, Sony has two big PS5 games that are due to launch sometime this year, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei. We haven't heard much about either game in a while, so we'll likely learn release dates for both sequels and perhaps even be treated to new gameplay or story trailers.

It's been four years since Marvel's Wolverine was announced and it's still unclear if the game will launch in 2025. Insomniac recently commented on the project but was unable to confirm if it will be launching this year, so we can't say if it will make an appearance at the next State of Play.

For a while now, many FromSoftware fans have been hoping (or maybe coping?) for a Bloodborne remake or remaster that would see the game make its way to PS5. After several Bloodborne fan projects were recently hit by DMCA takedowns, the idea that something is in the works doesn't seem so far-fetched anymore, and what better place to announce the game than at the next State of Play?

