The next PlayStation State of Play could come as early as Valentine's Day

A fairly reliable leaker has hinted at the next State of Play date

The next PlayStation presentation could air around Valentine's Day

Updates for upcoming PS5 games like Ghost of Yotei seem likely

A PlayStation State of Play presentation could be happening this month per a reliable leaker, which would line up with previous years.

The rumor comes from NateTheHate on X / Twitter (via VGC), a fairly reliable source who has revealed accurate information about PlayStation and Nintendo products in the past. In a reply to another user asking about a specific date for the State of Play presentation, he responds: "What does your heart tell you?" That strongly suggests a live date of on or around February 14 (Valentine's Day).

Now, it's possible that Nate could just be guesstimating here. A State of Play for February 2025 is a fairly safe bet, given Sony has run these presentations towards the start of the last two years. We also know that Sony has at least two big PS5 games in the pipeline for this year - those being Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei, both sequels to a pair of critically acclaimed titles.

A State of Play this month would also present a good opportunity for Insomniac Games to give a more thorough update on its upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game. The developer did share a small message about the game last week, stating it has to remain "very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road." Could that time be this month? We'll need to wait and see.

It'd also be reasonable to expect an update on Tekken 8 season 2 - a massive patch for the fighting game that doesn't yet have a release date. While we currently don't know which characters are going to be added for the game's second year, Bandai Namco has not so subtly teased the return of Anna Williams in the original season 2 trailer.

In any case, keep your eyes glued to PlayStation's social channels this month, as that State of Play announcement could happen any day now.

