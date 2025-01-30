BioWare has quietly laid off long-time Dragon Age devs as it downsizes the studio and turns its focus to Mass Effect 5

BioWare is being downsized as it focuses its attention on Mass Effect 5

General manager Gary McKay says "We don’t require support from the full studio"

Many long-time Dragon Age developers have been laid off

EA has announced it is restructuring BioWare as it shifts its full attention to Mass Effect 5.

In a blog post published on January 29, Bioware general manager Gary McKay explained that it will be downsizing the studio and moving an unspecified number of developers to other teams within EA, while others will be focused entirely on the next Mass Effect game.

"Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released, a core team at BioWare is developing the next Mass Effect game under the leadership of veterans from the original trilogy, including Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, Parrish Ley, and others," McKay said.

"In keeping with our fierce commitment to innovating during the development and delivery of Mass Effect, we have challenged ourselves to think deeply about delivering the best experience to our fans. We are taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare."

McKay continued, saying, "Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit."

Amid the downsizing, it also appears that several, long-time BioWare veterans have also been laid off, with IGN reporting that "a smaller number" of Dragon Age team members had seen their roles terminated, and been given time to apply for new positions within the company if they choose.

Over on BlueSky, narrative designer Trick Weekes shared that they are now looking for a new position after working 20 years at BioWare. Weekes served as a writer on Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2, then later as a senior writer for Mass Effect 3 and many of the series' downloadable content (DLC).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They also wrote for Dragon Age: Inquisition and, most recently, worked as the lead writer on Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

"I'm now looking for a new writing/narrative position," Weekes said. "It's been a privilege to work with so many amazing devs over my 20 years at BioWare, and I will cherish the memories of the wonderful folks in the community I've met along the way. Thank you all."

Editor, Karin West-Weekes, also announced that she is looking for work, as well as narrative designer Ryan Cormier, producer Jen Cheverie, and more.

"Today’s news will see BioWare become a more agile, focused studio that produces unforgettable RPGs. We appreciate your support as we build a new future for BioWare," McKay added.