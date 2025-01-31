The GTA 6 release date may have leaked, and it could be an important franchise anniversary

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch later this year

A retailer leak has suggested that it will arrive on September 17, 2025

This would be the 12th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto 5 launch

The upcoming open-world crime game Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year and potentially even the decade.

Developer Rockstar Games has given us very little information about its release, but we do know that it is coming in late 2025 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

That said, there has been no shortage of leaks and rumors and the latest one may have revealed its release date. As reported by our friends at Tom's Guide, Spanish online retailer XUruguay briefly listed GTA 6 as a PS5 exclusive with a September 17 release date.

The listing page has since been deleted, and it is very likely that this was simply a placeholder. That said, it does seem somewhat plausible as it's actually a significant date for the GTA series. September 17, 2025, would be the 12th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 - a pretty apt occasion to launch a successor.

In other GTA 6 news, a former Rockstar developer has stated that they believe it will likely only run at 30fps on console. The next earnings call for Rockstar owner Take-Two will also occur next week on February 6, where it's likely we will receive at least a scrap of new information about the game.

