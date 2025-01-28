PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin is coming to PC

It will have a range of exclusive features, including 8K support

It's also cheaper than the PS5 version

PlayStation 5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin is finally coming to PC. Developer Koei Tecmo has officially revealed that the game will arrive on Steam on March 11, 2025.

Interestingly, the PC version will benefit from quite a few exclusive features in the graphics department. This includes support for 8K resolution, DirectX 12 Ultimate, ultra-wide and super ultra-wide displays, 120fps support, ray tracing, and 3D audio. This is on top of a menu UI that has been reworked for mouse controls, plus customizable keyboard and mouse inputs.

In my experience, the original release of Rise of the Ronin often struggled to run on the base PS5 - with a few persistent stutters and a rather muddy looking picture at times. The developer has confirmed that the PC release will benefit from the addition of AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution and Nvidia DLSS and Reflex support, which might prove a reliable way to smooth out those issues.

The PC release is currently available for pre-order and comes in significantly cheaper than the PS5 version, which retailed for $69.99 / £69.99 when it launched on March 22, 2024. It costs just $49.99 / £39.99, which in my eyes is a great price for such an expansive and unique open world game.

Those who pre-order the PC version will receive the same pre-order bonus as PS5 players did, a pack of Ninja Gaiden inspired items. This includes the Iga Ninja's Katana and Iga Ninja Armor Set, plus early access to four in-game combat styles. Overall, not the most essential addition, but a neat little bonus for those eager to dive in on day one.

In our Rise of the Ronin review, we praised its superb action combat and the sheer number of things to discover in its world. Although it suffers a bit from some samey mission design, it’s still well worth experiencing and the ability for more players to do so can only be a good thing.

