Marvel Snap is finally back online in the US and all players are getting a huge number of free in-game items as compensation
On Snap
- Marvel Snap is back in the US
- Affected players will be able to receive compensation package
- Everyone else will also receive bonus rewards
Mobile superhero card game Marvel Snap was one of the unexpected casualties of the brief US TikTok ban, becoming inaccessible to users in the US between January 19 and 25. This was due to the fact that its publisher, Nuverse, is a subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance.
Thankfully, the game is now back online in the region and the developer Second Dinner has outlined a generous compensation package not only for those affected by the outage but also for all Marvel Snap players.
As explained in a recent X / Twitter post, the studio wants to thank fans for their “dedication, patience, and support” and make good with those who missed out on time-based content.
This is on top of a separate package to “welcome back players, new and old, with some extra goodies”. These will be delivered to in-game inboxes sometime this week.
If you are a US player over collection level 500, you can expect to receive the following:
- 2 Spotlight Keys
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 4150 Credits
- 6200 Collector’s Tokens
- 1000 Gold
- 5 Gold Conquest Ticket
- 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket
- 4000 Conquest Medals
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variants
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
If you are a US player under collection level 500, you will get:
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 7150 Credits
- 1000 Gold
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
The offering for non-US players is similar, though slightly less generous. Those over collection level 500 will receive:
- 2 Spotlight Key
- 3000 Collector’s Tokens
- 1500 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters
If you’re outside the US and under collection level 500, then expect:
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 3000 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters
These are, frankly, incredibly lavish offerings that will provide a massive boost to players who get them. That said, there are some eligibility requirements to bear in mind here.
To qualify for the US rewards, you will need to have an account that was created in the US or recorded account activity in the US 30 days prior to the outage. If you are a US player who used a VPN to play during the downtime, you will still be able to receive the US rewards.
To be eligible for the rest, you simply need to have an account that was created before Jan 20, 2025, and not qualify for the US offering. It is not possible to receive more than one compensation package.
Interestingly, the message also says that the developer intends to partner with a new publisher and “bring more services in-house” to try and avoid similar issues in the future.
