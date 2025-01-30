Sony to cut down on monthly PS4 PS Plus games from January 2026, citing number of PS5 players

Sony has announced changes to PS Plus

From January 2026, monthly PS4 games will no longer be regularly offered on the service

Fewer PS4 games will also come to the Game Catalog

Sony has announced some changes to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, cutting down on the number of monthly PS4 titles that will be offered in the future.

As explained on a recent post to the PS Blog, Sony has noticed that “many” players are “currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit.”

As a result, PS Plus will be “evolving with this trend” and focus more heavily on offering monthly PS5 games and adding more PS5 titles to the Game Catalog.

This shift will not occur straight away, though, and is set to begin in January 2026. Sony notes that it “may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5” after that date, but I would expect the number to be drastically reduced.

The blog post rounds things off by stating that the company will “continue to evolve the experience of PS Plus and optimize the benefits you receive” and looks “forward to adding new PS5 titles monthly for you to enjoy.”

This is definitely a shame, though it’s not difficult to understand why this decision was made. The PS5 was released in November 2024, so has been on the market for almost five years now. The PS4, in contrast, came out in November 2013 so is more than a decade old. Although many gamers are still hanging on to their old machines, offering benefits for those on such a dated console so far into its successor’s life would be quite strange.

For the PS4 players out there, this might finally be the push you need to consider an upgrade. To pick up a PS Plus membership for less, be sure to visit our guide to the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals. To learn more about its various benefits, see our comprehensive PS Plus Tiers explained page.

