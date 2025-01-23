I asked two Assassin's Creed Shadows developers what they're most excited for fans to see, and here's what they said

I interviewed two Assassin's Creed Shadows devs and asked what they're excited for fans to experience

One dev focused on the recruitment in-game

Another highlighted the new way that Shadows is telling its story

Excitement for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is growing as we race toward the game’s March 20 release date.

I recently visited Ubisoft Quebec to go hands-on with the game and get a behind-the-scenes look at development. During my visit, I spoke to key developers and quizzed them on their favorite elements of the game that have not been spoken about much up until now but they were most excited for fans to see.

I first talked to associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois, who identified something about the people you’ll find out in the world in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

“I think the allies that you can recruit, like their individual stories and personalities, and the actors who play some of them is the coolest bit that we have not yet revealed fully.”

This relates to the party of extra characters you can collect in Shadows who will take up residence in the Hideout area of the game after you meet them.

Game Director, Charles Benoit, then looked towards the narrative when I asked him the same question, saying the most exciting thing we’re yet to see more of is “the way the stories unfold.”

“I think players will really like the story structure”, referring to the game’s use of flashbacks for both characters to understand their backstories, as well as the dual perspective on the world and narrative more generally.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“So you have a mix of exploring and doing the open world and then leaving [and seeing] past events of their life. And I think the way it’s structured is pretty cool and pretty different from other Assassin’s Creed games, so I can't wait to see what people will think about that”.

The story is something I’m really keen to learn more about myself. Even after several hands-on hours with the game, and experiencing plenty of intrigue and interesting hooks, I’m still in the dark about what’s going on in the game.