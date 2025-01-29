This colourful Fanta Xbox Series X is easily my favorite competition prize yet

Xbox has partnered with Fanta in a new giveaway

Prizes including a custom Xbox Series X console bundle and Xbox Wireless Controllers are up for grabs

To enter, you need to scan QR codes on eligible drinks in the Coca-Cola app

Xbox has teamed up with soft drink brand Fanta to give true Fanta lovers the chance to own an exclusive Fanta-themed Xbox Series X or a colorful Xbox Wireless Controller.

The competition will run across the UK until March 25 and in other regions in Europe. To enter, all you need to do is buy an eligible Fanta product and scan its QR code using the Coca-Cola mobile app. There are loads of prizes up for grabs, including 1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

I’m far more interested in the exclusive Xbox Series X console bundle, however, which decks out the monolithic system in a glorious neon yellow print complete with its own Fanta branding. The bundle also includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, with a yellow face plate and blue details.

You could also win one of a handful of Fanta-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers, with designs inspired by popular flavors like tangy lemon and fruit twist.

The competition’s fine print reveals that, in the UK, there will be a total of 1600 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships up for grabs. It’s important to note that they will only be valid for new members and will require a debit or credit card to sign up, which is a bit of a shame.

There will be 15 Xbox Wireless Controllers, available via weekly prize draws, plus two Xbox Series X Console bundles as part of a grand draw. Thankfully, unlike the incredible Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Series X that was up for grabs in a previous promotion, it does seem like this custom console actually works.

All things considered, it seems like a pretty solid giveaway and I will definitely be trying my chances at winning next time I find myself craving a sweet orangey treat.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors