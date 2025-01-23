Insomniac still can't confirm if Marvel's Wolverine will launch in 2025

Insomniac is still keeping quiet on the release date for Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac's co-head Chad Dezern said there is "pent-up excitement" around the project, but couldn't offer any more details

Marvel's Wolverine was announced back in 2021

Four years after its initial announcement, we still have no idea when Marvel's Wolverine is launching, and Insomniac Games still can't confirm if it will be released in 2025.

News recently broke that Insomniac's founder and CEO Ted Price will be stepping down from the role after more than 30 years. Following the announcement, the studio's new co-chiefs Ryan Schneider, Chad Dezern, and Jen Huang sat down with Variety to discuss the switch in leadership as well as what's in store for the company.

While Chad Dezern did touch on Insomniac's next superhero game, Marvel's Wolverine, the co-head was still unable to offer any juicy details about it or an idea of when players can expect to get their hands on it.

"We’ve announced Wolverine, and we’d love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road," said Dezern.

"As much as we’re as much as we have pent-up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that’s, that’s about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today."

Marvel's Wolverine was announced in 2021 alongside a short teaser trailer but development updates have been quiet since. Following a cyber attack in December 2023 which resulted in a number of leaks, the studio did release a statement about the situation while also confirming that the game "continues as planned" and "is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans."

