Geralt voice actor says CD Projekt Red's decision to make Ciri the star of The Witcher 4 is 'really exciting' - 'I always thought that continuing the Saga, but shifting to Ciri would be a really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons'

CD Projekt Red's decision to make Ciri the star of The Witcher 4 is "a really good move" according to Geralt of Rivia's voice actor.

The Witcher 4 was finally revealed last month alongside a gritty cinematic trailer showcasing our first look at a brand new saga starring Ciri as the titular Witcher protagonist.

According to narrative director Phillipp Weber, the decision to make Geralt's adopted daughter the next playable character was made "a very long time ago" and since she was set up in the original Andrzej Sapkowski novels, the development team thought it "was the natural evolution of what we’ve already been making for so long".

Doug Cockle, the voice behind Geralt in the first three The Witcher games, has also shared his enthusiasm for the move, saying there are "all kinds of reasons" that make the choice exciting, mainly for how her role in the books is portrayed.

"I'm really excited," Cockle remarked in a recent interview with IGN. "I think it's a really good move. I mean, I always thought that continuing the Saga, but shifting to Ciri would be a really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons, but mostly because of things that happen in the books, which I don't want to give away because I want people to go read.

"So yeah, I think it's really exciting. I can't wait. I can't wait to see what they've done."

The Witcher 4 doesn't have a release window just yet, but CD Projekt Red has since confirmed that Doug Cockle will reprise his role as Geralt in the role-playing game (RPG). We also know that it will introduce new regions but that the map will remain "more or less the same" size as The Witcher 3's.

