The Witcher 4 will introduce new regions, but the map will remain "more or less the same" size as The Witcher 3

The Witcher 4 will feature "new regions" but the map will be around the same size as The Witcher 3's

CD Projekt Red teased that players will be able to explore regions in the north, like the village showcased in the trailer

Game director Sebastian Kalemba said the team "want to deliver a super compelling experience"

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it will introduce new regions in The Witcher 4, but fans shouldn't expect a bigger map than the one featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In a recent interview with Easy Allies, game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Gosia Mitręga spoke on the surprise reveal of The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024 and the decision to make Ciri the titular Witcher and playable protagonist.

When discussing the game's open world, Mitręga confirmed the development team is "introducing new regions" for players to explore.

Mitręga also hinted that we could see the "village in the trailer" make an appearance, which is "far North" of The Continent, meaning players could travel much further than Geralt did in The Witcher 3.

In terms of the map's size, Kalemba confirmed in a separate interview with Skill Up that The Witcher 4's is "more or less" the same as The Witcher 3's, which if you've played you'll know is pretty massive (thanks, GamesRadar).

"The map is definitely more or less when it comes to size, the amount of quests, more or less the same," Kalemba said. "Again, the game is going to be big. But also, the ambition of the entire team is huge. So first and foremost, we want to deliver a super compelling experience."

Kalemba continued, saying, "Again, quality over quantity. But definitely, what we can promise: yes, this game is going to be pretty big. It's going to be big compared to everything we've prepared so far..."

There's no release date for The Witcher 4 just yet, but we do know that it will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will mark the beginning of a new Witcher saga.